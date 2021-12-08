Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

World’s largest pot brownie unveiled to celebrate National Brownie Day

The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains...
The 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.(MariMed Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The world’s largest pot brownie was unveiled Wednesday in celebration of National Brownie Day and the launch of Bubby’s Baked, a new line of edibles.

According to a press release, the 850-pound brownie measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and is 15 inches tall. It contains 20,000mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” said MariMed Chief Product Officer Ryan Crandall. “Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times.”

Bubby’s comes in three types – brownie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

The line is currently available in Massachusetts and is expected to hit dispensary shelves in Delaware and Maryland early next year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County

Latest News

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
A man locked up on sex assault charges is accused of sexually assaulting a female sergeant...
Female sergeant brutally attacked by inmate inside Texas jail
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates...
California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Prosecutor: ‘Overwhelming’ evidence Smollett faked attack
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows