Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Gusty, rainy, thunderous start to the weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will seem like we’re stuck in neutral compared to a turbulent lead-in to the weekend! 50+ mph winds, 1″ of rain and even a few strong thunderstorms will mix in as the front races through early Saturday morning. We’ll cool down through Saturday -- from low-60s to 40 by sunset -- and break into more sun to close out the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Bowsher lockdown lifted, no gun found
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Police are reviewing the video.
Toledo Police are reviewing video that may help solve a murder on Lagrange street

Latest News

A gusty, rainy and even thunderous start to the weekend ahead! Dan Smith explains.
12/9: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Wild Weather Friday Night & Saturday
December 9th Weather Forecast
December 9th Weather Forecast
December 9th Weather Forecast
12/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
12/8/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast