12/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Today will seem like we’re stuck in neutral compared to a turbulent lead-in to the weekend! 50+ mph winds, 1″ of rain and even a few strong thunderstorms will mix in as the front races through early Saturday morning. We’ll cool down through Saturday -- from low-60s to 40 by sunset -- and break into more sun to close out the weekend.

