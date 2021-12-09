12/9/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, temps slowly rising into the lower 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers developing in the evening, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely, very windy with gusts over 50 mph possible, temps rising into the lower 60s. SATURDAY: AM showers and storms, very windy with gusts over 50 mph possible, AM temps in the lower 60s, PM temps in the 40s, evening temps in the 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as windy, cooler, highs in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.