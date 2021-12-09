Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
12/9/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

DAMAGING WIND POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, temps slowly rising into the lower 40s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain showers developing in the evening, highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely, very windy with gusts over 50 mph possible, temps rising into the lower 60s. SATURDAY: AM showers and storms, very windy with gusts over 50 mph possible, AM temps in the lower 60s, PM temps in the 40s, evening temps in the 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as windy, cooler, highs in the lower 40s.

12/9: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
12/9: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
