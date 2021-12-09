December 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy with an isolated sprinkle possible this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40. Rain is likely Friday evening with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will warm up quickly Friday night with thunderstorms likely. A few strong storms are possible. Saturday morning temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s. A cold front will sweep into the area and temperatures will drop into the middle 30s by late afternoon. Along the front, wind gusts over 50 mph are a good possibility. Next week will bring sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs will be around 45 on Sunday, low 50s Monday and Tuesday, low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

