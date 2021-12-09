Good Samaritan donates building to Fulton County Humane Society

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A community member who would like to remain anonymous donated a building to house the Fulton County Humane Society.

It comes after its current location on County Road J was put up for sale by the building’s owners. The humane society had been leasing it for 4 years.

The shelter was notified it had to find a new property by the end of November, at which point it could no longer accept new rescues. The humane society was notified a few months prior the building was going up for sale.

The new building donated to the Fulton County Humane Society is near Archbold at 22450 CR-F.

“The legal paperwork is still in the works, but we will be able to move in before the end of the year,” a post from the shelter read. “It’s going to take work to get it ready to move in, and a lot more work to be ready to take in additional dogs, but we are so excited about the possibilities this brings to the future of the humane society.”

The humane society created a Go Fund Me to raise money to renovate the new building and buy items like fencing for dogs, kennels, utility sinks, cleaning supplies, and more. Those who would like to help can give a donation at the link here.

