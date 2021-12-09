Traffic
Gordie Howe International Bridge will help drive new business to NW Ohio

The bridge is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2024.
(WJRT)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Gordie Howe International Bridge will connect Canada to the United States. Although it’s about 60 miles from Toledo, it’s expected to help drive more business to our region.

“It really will enhance our position in this region as a transportation corridor and hub,” says Tim Brown, the head of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments. Brown says the bridge is truly a once-in-a-generation project, and the massive six-lane span will have a direct impact on our region. “It’s an additional piece of our efficient transportation system in this region. Passenger and commercial vehicles will now be able to go back and forth a lot faster because of more lanes and employees to process the traffic.”

The project has a price tag of $5.7 billion and experts say it will pay huge dividends for decades to come. “This project certainly streamlines the connection and makes it possible for business and industry to not have to be at the doorstep of connection points anymore.”

The bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2024. Brown says that timing fits well with other major local transportation projects. Projects that are all expected to help drive more business to our region. “We are improving I-75 through downtown Toledo. Michigan is improving the interstate to the north. Those are just a couple examples of improvements around the area. Also, by the time the Howe bridge comes online, we will have a new DiSalle bridge here. All of that will be attractive to businesses because you will be able to traverse those corridors more easily and efficiently. "

The bridge is a public-private partnership, with Canada paying for the entire project. Once it’s finished, the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be among the top five longest of its kind in North America. The project is also expected to create about 2,500 jobs.

