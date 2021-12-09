Lucas Co. expects $3 million from Ohio Builds funds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced that an additional $109 million would be awarded to Ohio BUILDS grants as part of its 3rd and final phase. In total the grant has $250 million.

Lucas County will receive a $3 million grant in total, to address aging infrastructure and sanitary sewers. Some $900 thousand is in the newly announced phase 3.

Lydia Mihalik is the Director of the Ohio Department of Development.

“I know in northwest Ohio these particular funds are going to come alongside some other dollars, that local communities are looking to put use. We couldn’t be more excited to work alongside these communities,” said Mihalik.

Projects will take place in all 88 Ohio counties. The projects vary depending on the needs of the area, they can range from construction of brand new water systems to replacing old lead pipes.

“These grants are awarded to local communities across the state of Ohio to help fund some critical infrastructure projects. These are projects that many communities have been waiting decades to get done,” says Mihalik. “If the work isn’t done then the infrastructure continues to deteriorate and problems continue to increase.”

In a statement, Governor Dewine said, “Clean drinking water is part of the foundation for a good quality of life, yet too many communities in Ohio can’t reliably provide residents with this basic necessity due to crumbling infrastructure has been too expensive to fix.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.