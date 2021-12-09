Mental Health Expert: “It’s OK to not be OK”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the news of the Oxford High School shooting and copycat threats making daily headlines, mental health experts are urging everyone to self-evaluate.

“Everybody, everybody in our community has felt a little bit about of what it’s like to not be OK,” said Robin Isenberg, executive director of NAMI Greater Toledo, alluding to the pandemic and its toll on overall mental wellness.

While the pandemic has pushed mental health to the forefront of the conversation, Isenberg says the recent school shooting in Oxford could trigger traumatic emotional responses.

“You know, anytime there’s a tragedy, yes, that brings people down. And trauma, hearing about stuff like that and seeing stuff like that and being involved in stuff like that is traumatizing for everybody, and trauma is always a trigger for mental health challenges,” added Isenberg. “I think that people need to recognize it’s OK to not be OK sometimes. I mean, our society sometimes makes it seem like everything is rainbows and roses. It’s OK for folks not to be OK sometimes.”

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, urges you to reach out and contact the organization if you are in need of a conversation about your emotional well-being. You can contact NAMI Greater Toledo by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.