Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

More than 4.5 million sign up for Affordable Care Act health coverage

The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Currently, millions of people across the country are enrolling in healthcare insurance programs for next year.

On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that more than 4.5 million people have already signed up for 2022 health coverage on the federal and state-based exchanges so far, taking advantage of subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act.

Plan selections in the 33 states using the exchange site healthcare.gov are up 5% from a comparable period last year.

Signups have increased 9% in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-income adults.

Plan selections are up 20% in Texas and 9% in Florida, the two largest markets on the federal exchange.

People who want coverage to begin on Jan. 1 must select a policy by Dec. 15 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Bowsher lockdown lifted, no gun found
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Bryan man sentenced for killing infant son

Latest News

On the road to becoming a U.S. citizen, Vanessa Rogier instead, had to fight for her life.
Tiffin resident makes miraculous recovery after devastating battle with COVID-19
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
Traveling amid the pandemic
Traveling amid the pandemic
On the road to becoming a U.S. citizen, Vanessa Rogier instead, had to fight for her life.
Tiffin Resident's miraculous Covid-19 recovery