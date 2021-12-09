Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

The Nutcracker takes the stage at Stranahan

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a time-honored tradition that spans generations here in our community - The Nutcracker is about to take center stage at the Stranahan Theater.

“Many people have known it for many years, but it is always magical and there is always something new to come see,” Lisa Mayer-Lang, the Toledo Ballet’s artistic director said.

The Toledo Ballet has a long and storied history, started in 1939 by Marie Vogt. One of the first productions in the early years of the ballet was the nutcracker.

“There were only a few parts of the score that were available from Russia. Marie Vogt got a few of those pieces. She started it in 1941 and here we are. I did The Nutcracker when I was little. I started when I was six and did it until I was 18. I am now running it, choreographing it and staging it.”

The dancers spend long hours in the studio getting ready for the nutcracker.

“I will be playing Fritz, party boy, prince and a cheese cart mouse,” said Steven Ariss, 11. “It is fun to see how not just girls do ballet but also boys.”

Like a lot of these dancers, Steven got his start in the studio at the young age of 6.

“It’s so fun to dance with everyone and see how different their styles are. It’s not just ballet, but hip hop, tap and character.”

The cast is excited to once again be performing in front of a live audience.

“It adds a lot of energy,” Emma Cole said. “You get feedback and it feels good to look out and see people looking back at you.”

The Nutcracker runs December 10-12 at the Stranahan Theater.

Tickets are still available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona

Latest News

Winterfest Begins December 16th
Toledo Walleye preparing Fifth Third Field for Winterfest
The Nutcracker at Stranahan
The Nutcracker at Stranahan
Police are reviewing the video of the three men who ran to a white van
Toledo police are reviewing video that may help solve a murder
Family and friends of missing Lenawee County woman hoping for answers
Family and friends of missing Lenawee County woman hoping for answers