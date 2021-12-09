The Nutcracker takes the stage at Stranahan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a time-honored tradition that spans generations here in our community - The Nutcracker is about to take center stage at the Stranahan Theater.

“Many people have known it for many years, but it is always magical and there is always something new to come see,” Lisa Mayer-Lang, the Toledo Ballet’s artistic director said.

The Toledo Ballet has a long and storied history, started in 1939 by Marie Vogt. One of the first productions in the early years of the ballet was the nutcracker.

“There were only a few parts of the score that were available from Russia. Marie Vogt got a few of those pieces. She started it in 1941 and here we are. I did The Nutcracker when I was little. I started when I was six and did it until I was 18. I am now running it, choreographing it and staging it.”

The dancers spend long hours in the studio getting ready for the nutcracker.

“I will be playing Fritz, party boy, prince and a cheese cart mouse,” said Steven Ariss, 11. “It is fun to see how not just girls do ballet but also boys.”

Like a lot of these dancers, Steven got his start in the studio at the young age of 6.

“It’s so fun to dance with everyone and see how different their styles are. It’s not just ballet, but hip hop, tap and character.”

The cast is excited to once again be performing in front of a live audience.

“It adds a lot of energy,” Emma Cole said. “You get feedback and it feels good to look out and see people looking back at you.”

The Nutcracker runs December 10-12 at the Stranahan Theater.

Tickets are still available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.