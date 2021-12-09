Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

ODH director says omicron variant not yet in Ohio: ‘It’s only a matter of when, not if’

(WDBJ)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health spoke on Thursday morning about the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by several family physicians and health experts for 11 a.m. remarks.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 19 states so far, but Dr. Vanderhoff said during Thursday’s press conference that it is not yet reported in Ohio.

“It’s only a matter of when, not if,” The ODH director said.

Early research cited by Dr. Vanderhoff has shown that there are “better-than-expected” results showing “significant” protection with the COVID-19 vaccine, especially with a booster, against omicron.

CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 40 people in the United States who were infected with the newest COVID-19 variant

The Ohio Department of Health also said on Wednesday that 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Bowsher lockdown lifted, no gun found
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Jayliana Burrus, 12, is missing from the 900 block W. Woodruff Ave.
Toledo Police searching for missing girl
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship

Latest News

The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron
Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant
MDHHS continues to recommend universal masking in all K-12 school settings.
Michigan health officials issue new guidelines for schools amid COVID-19 surge