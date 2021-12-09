ODH director says omicron variant not yet in Ohio: ‘It’s only a matter of when, not if’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health spoke on Thursday morning about the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by several family physicians and health experts for 11 a.m. remarks.

The omicron variant has been detected in at least 19 states so far, but Dr. Vanderhoff said during Thursday’s press conference that it is not yet reported in Ohio.

“It’s only a matter of when, not if,” The ODH director said.

Early research cited by Dr. Vanderhoff has shown that there are “better-than-expected” results showing “significant” protection with the COVID-19 vaccine, especially with a booster, against omicron.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 40 people in the United States who were infected with the newest COVID-19 variant

The Ohio Department of Health also said on Wednesday that 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

