Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio’s sports betting bill could become the standard for other states, expert says

Sports betting board
Sports betting board(Credit: KSLA)
By Chris Riva and Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio’s bill to legalize college and professional sports gambling for Ohioans could wind up being the standard other states follow, according to one attorney devoted to sports wagering laws.

On Wednesday, the Ohio House and Senate voted in favor of a bill, HB29, that would allow betting on college and professional sports as well as esports events.

The bill, if signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, would allow for 25 Class A licenses. These licenses could be given to Ohio’s casinos and online/mobile betting services (i.e., DraftKings, FanDuel).

Type B licenses would allow for in-person betting to be offered at brick-and-mortar stores.

Attorney Daniel Wallach runs a law firm devoted to sports wagering and gaming laws. He thinks the legislation will allow more places to make a bet in Ohio compared to any other state in the country.

“What got accomplished here is I think, the most open and competitive sports wagering marketplace in the United States,” Wallach explained. “I mean, Ohio has a large status, the seventh-largest state, you’re going to have 25 Class A licenses, 40 Class B licenses and sports betting kiosks in bars and restaurants that could literally be in thousands of establishments statewide, where if you’re a sports bettor, you’re not limited to going to a casino or professional sports venue.”

Wallach adds that he thinks HB29 is going to be “the most prevalent and expansive gambling in terms of the number of locations, and the number of operators in the United States.”

A 10% tax would be assessed on the sports gaming industry, with proceeds going mostly toward schools.

Comparing states with legal sports gambling like Michigan and Illinois, Wallach said those states see between $800 million and $1 billion per month.

“Historically, sports betting revenues are roughly you know what, they’ve been in the range of between 6% to 8% of the handle, so do the math,” said Wallach. “And I think we’re ultimately looking at operator revenues of very close to $1 billion, which is a significant piece, and that’s annual.

“The state’s tax collections based upon that 10% of a billion dollars in revenue pushes you very close to the $100 million annual thresholds for state tax collections.”

If Gov. DeWine signs the bill, the program will launch no later than Jan. 1, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating incident involving a vehicle that crashed into a building on Lagrange near E....
One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building
Jayliana Burrus, 12, is missing from the 900 block W. Woodruff Ave.
Toledo Police searching for missing girl
Gordie Howe International Bridge will help drive new business to Northwest Ohio
Courtroom
Toledo drug trafficking enforcer sentenced to 19 years in prison
Police were called to the area of Walnut and Michigan around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Police investigating shooting in Central Toledo

Latest News

Northview's Sean Craig - 13abc Athlete of the Week
Northview’s Sean Craig dominating the court
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Michigan’s Hutchinson, OSU’s Stroud named Heisman finalists
The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st win
Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday returns