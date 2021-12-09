Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and crème, with notes of oak.
The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and crème, with notes of oak.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, with notes of oak.

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Bowsher lockdown lifted, no gun found
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Police are reviewing the video.
Toledo Police are reviewing video that may help solve a murder on Lagrange street

Latest News

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
FDA expands Pfizer COVID-19 booster to people as young as 16
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe
President Joe Biden also said unity is needed to solve the nation's problems.
Biden pays tribute to Dole in Capitol Rotunda remarks