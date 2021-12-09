Traffic
Police investigating shooting in Central Toledo

Police were called to the area of Walnut and Michigan around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Police were called to the area of Walnut and Michigan around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot Thursday morning in Central Toledo.

Police were called to the area of Walnut and Michigan around 2:30 a.m. A victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

There were also various Shot Spotter Alerts in the same area before and after the incident.

