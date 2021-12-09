Tiffin resident makes miraculous recovery after devastating battle with COVID-19

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vanessa Rogier was on the road to becoming a U.S. citizen until she contracted COVID-19 and instead had to fight for her life.

“They moved me to ICU and they put on a ventilator. That day was the scariest day of my life,” Rogier, 32, said.

Originally from the Philippines, the Tiffin resident contracted the virus from her husband Steve, whose vaccine appointment was just days away.

“I did not even think it was remotely possible that I would get COVID this bad or give it to my wife to be that bad,” Steve shares.

He had only mild side effects, but when Vanessa contracted the virus, she wasn’t so lucky. Steve said she was getting physically weak and coughing. Vanessa said as days went by, she began feeling weaker and it became harder to breathe.

Vanessa was also dealing with kidney problems, directly affecting her COVID treatment.

“So while they’re treating my kidney, my COVID is getting worse and worse because they couldn’t give me any medicine at all during that time,” she said.

Vanessa’s lungs were shutting down she was put on a ventilator at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

“They told my husband that there’s no hope anymore. My lungs (are) failing, they can’t treat me anymore,” Vanessa said.

But Steve refused to believe that was the end.

“I told her she’s got a family that loves her and her son and that she needs to keep trying and keep being there,” Steve said.

He had his wife flown to The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, where she was put on ECMO, a heart-lung machine that’s used for only the most severely ill patients.

“ECMO saved my life,” Vanessa said.

Steve adds, “I knew that if she was on ECMO, she had a chance.”

“That machine is just to support the body until the body heals itself, which in her case, they were able to,” Dr. Bryan Whitson with OSU’s Wexner Medical Center said.

Vanessa returned home on her birthday to her family and finally become a U.S. citizen.

“Being COVID-free and being a citizen is overwhelming, it’s really awesome,” Vanessa said.

“Everyone should get vaccinated,” Steve said. “No doubt in my mind, that needs to happen.”

