Toledo drug trafficking enforcer sentenced to 19 years in prison

DETROIT (WTVG) - The man federal authorities said provided security for a major drug trafficking organization in Toledo was sentenced to 19 years in prison by a federal judge in Detroit Wednesday.

Darek Lathan, 52, of Toledo, was sentenced to 235 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to court documents, in the spring of 2017, the FBI began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization importing kilograms of cocaine and other narcotics to be sold in Toledo. Through the course of the investigation, law enforcement officials learned that members of the organization partnered with Lathan to provide security for the operation and during drug exchanges.

On Nov. 17, 2017, police executed a search warrant at a residence known to be occupied by Lathan and other members of the organization. During the execution of the warrant, Lathan was identified sleeping near the door next to a loaded pistol. While executing other search warrants that day, law enforcement officers obtained additional firearms and narcotics connected to the drug trafficking operation.

At trial, the leader of the drug trafficking organization described how Lathan worked for him as an enforcer, always carried a gun and that the firearm found next to Lathan was one that Lathan had acquired.

Lathan is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple previous convictions in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court of aggravated robbery and kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a firearm and aggravated drug trafficking. These previous convictions qualified Lathan to be sentenced under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

