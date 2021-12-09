Toledo Police are reviewing video that may help solve a murder on Lagrange street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are reviewing surveillance video of three suspects they believe are the gunmen in a deadly shooting at Ken’s Bar on Lagrange Street last month.

Multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the bar. Dale Griffin was shot and killed while sitting in his truck.

In the video it appears the third suspect getting in the back of the van is carrying a high-caliber weapon.

The video is not great but police want to know if you recognize the van. Call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111

