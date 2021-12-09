Traffic
Toledo Police are reviewing video that may help solve a murder on Lagrange street

Police are reviewing the video.
Police are reviewing the video.(Alexis Means)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are reviewing surveillance video of three suspects they believe are the gunmen in a deadly shooting at Ken’s Bar on Lagrange Street last month.

Multiple rounds were fired in the direction of the bar. Dale Griffin was shot and killed while sitting in his truck.

In the video it appears the third suspect getting in the back of the van is carrying a high-caliber weapon.

The video is not great but police want to know if you recognize the van. Call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

