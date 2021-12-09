Toledo Police searching for missing girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a missing youth who was last seen in Central Toledo.

Jayliana Burrus, 12, is missing from the 900 block W. Woodruff Ave.

Burrus was last seen wearing gray Crocs, blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a gray jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

