12/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

After we clear this afternoon fog, it’s time to batten down the hatches! Strong storms are possible after midnight (most likely between 2am-4am), with damaging wind gusts being the most likely threat -- and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Winds past 50mph are likely even after the front races through Saturday morning, with a sharp drop from near-record highs at sunrise to the 30s by the mid-afternoon.

