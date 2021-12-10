Traffic
12/10: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Strong storms overnight; 60mph winds possible through Saturday
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
After we clear this afternoon fog, it’s time to batten down the hatches! Strong storms are possible after midnight (most likely between 2am-4am), with damaging wind gusts being the most likely threat -- and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Winds past 50mph are likely even after the front races through Saturday morning, with a sharp drop from near-record highs at sunrise to the 30s by the mid-afternoon.

