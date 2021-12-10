Traffic
12/10/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT...DAMAGING WIND POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely. Damaging wind is the main threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Temperatures rising into the lower 60s with south winds gusting over 40 mph. SATURDAY: Very windy, early AM storms, then a chance of a few rain or snow showers during the afternoon, temps begin in the lower 60s, but will drop into the upper 30s by sunset. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, cooler, highs in the mid 40s.

