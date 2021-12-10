Arrest made in murder of 6th grader in August

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect in the August shooting on the corner of Austin and Elm that resulted in an 11-year-old dying was arrested Friday.

Police say Tyler Williams, 20, of Toledo, was the person firing the gun that would kill Nathan Sumner, and critically injure his 14-year-old brother.

In the complaint, TPD officers allege that video and forensic evidence shows that Williams shot the boys, though the charge suggest he may not have intended to do so.

Williams’ charge is Murder: Cause Death While Committing/Attempting a Felony.

