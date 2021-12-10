Crash blocks lane on I-75, causes traffic delay
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists traveling on I-75 through downtown Toledo should expect delays after a crash on Friday morning shut down the left lane.
The northbound left lane is blocked due to a crash beyond the Anthony Wayne Trail to Bancroft St.
