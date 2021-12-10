Traffic
Crash blocks lane on I-75, causes traffic delay

The left lane of traffic on I-75 North is blocked past the Anthony Wayne Trail due to a crash.
The left lane of traffic on I-75 North is blocked past the Anthony Wayne Trail due to a crash.(ODOT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Motorists traveling on I-75 through downtown Toledo should expect delays after a crash on Friday morning shut down the left lane.

The northbound left lane is blocked due to a crash beyond the Anthony Wayne Trail to Bancroft St.

