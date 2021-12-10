Traffic
Dec. 10, 2021: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

Stay weather-aware overnight tonight with at least two ways to receive severe weather alerts!
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day, with a round of rain likely this evening. Highs reaching the low 50s after sunset. TONIGHT: Becoming windy with showers and storms likely after midnight. Storms may be strong, with wind gusts near 60 mph possible. SATURDAY: Morning storms, tyhen very windy into the early afternoon with wind gusts for 50 mph possible. Winds die down later in the afternoon, as temperatures fall from a morning high of 63, into the 30s. A few lake effect snow flurries are possible.

