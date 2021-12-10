Hope for the Holidays collects nearly 19,000 toys for children in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s time to distribute the thousands of toys that were collected in the 13abc Hope for the Holidays toy drive.

Thanks to the Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan community, we collected a total of 18,578 toys, helping ensure every child in our community has something special to unwrap this holiday season.

“We thought last year we had seen an increase because of COVID and we expected it to level out this year, so it kind of took us by surprise,” says Beth Schwandt, the operations manager at the Salvation Army Northwest Ohio.

Schwandt says the Salvation Army be serving 4,000 children this year. Many of those families are needing help for the first time.

“That just really shows that people are really feeling the effects of Covid,” says Schwandt.

LIVE Toy Distribution with Salvation Army w/ Ashley Bornancin Posted by 13abc on Friday, December 10, 2021

Starting Monday, the pre-registered families will head to Great Lakes Rental, where they will be joined by a personal shopper to peruse the aisles of the donated toys and pick their favorites for their children. Every family will also receive a Kroger food gift card.

But the need goes beyond the holidays. The Salvation Army does year-round help with rental and utility assistance, along with their food pantry.

“One day this week alone, we saw 73 families come to us for our food pantry, and that is just unbelievable. And that means that there are families right here in Toledo that are hurting and struggling to make ends meet” shares Schwandt.

But the services can only extend as far as its resources will go, which is why the team needs more community support with the surplus in families.

“We try to make every dollar count and we want to help as many people as possible. We have a small staff and part of that reason that we have a small staff is because we want to make every dollar count. Of course we could hire more staff, but if we do that, that takes away dollars from the community. So the more dollars that come in, the more people we can help,” says Schwandt.

If you would still like to give to families during the holiday season, you can mail checks to The Salvation Army, 620 N Erie St. Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.