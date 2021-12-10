Traffic
Hospital COVID cases jump 50% in last two weeks

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crystal Tressler is getting the first dose of her COVID vaccine. Admittedly, she says she held off out of fear.

“I was honestly scared. You’d see videos of like Youtube or TikTok of people making up stories or whatever.” But she says the truth speaks louder for her now. “Just seeing all the numbers going up it’s scary.”

And the number of COVID cases for Lucas County is deeply concerning. Mercy Health Dr. James Tita MD says “The latest numbers show that our COVID cases have increased 50% over the last 14 days.”

That is a pace that is not sustainable and is leaving patients waiting for hours in area ER’s waiting for beds. ICUs are full, as well as acute care beds.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski DPH says the health department and area hospitals have been in contact with the state to assess backup resources if they need them.

“Those conversations have been had for a couple of weeks now. Just trying to figure out what we’d do and how we’d do it. Conversations have been had with the Ohio department of health that’s my connection to it about the national guard.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

