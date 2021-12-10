Traffic
The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

