New website helps you shop local online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the ongoing supply chain issues there has never been a better time to shop local! But how do you know where to start? Try this brand-new website: strollshopdine.com. It showcases the products and services of local businesses in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

“We did an event this summer in Oregon, and we called it Stroll, Shop, Dine,” explained Taylor Holloway, Co-Founder of strollshopdine.com. “And we had, I wanna say, about 70 vendors, and we created a Facebook group for those vendors to be in.”

After establishing connections with those vendors and gauging their interest, Taylor and co-founder Rebecca decided to take the concept to the next level.

“I texted Taylor and I was I like ‘hey, don’t you think it would be cool if there was somewhere online where people could find local businesses and shop for the holidays?’ And she was like ‘Yes, let’s do it!’” said Rebecca.

“Now you can go right on your phone, and you just look up strollshopdine.com and all of those vendors are right at your fingertips,” Taylor pointed out.

The website is categorized into different products and services, and it also has a search feature. They are looking to expand the directory, so if you’re interested in listing your business and its products and services, you can do so for FREE! Just go to strollshopdine.com and click on ‘Join the Directory’.

If you want to spread some holiday cheer, try shopping local this year. Rebecca told us, “When you’re shopping local, you’re supporting families, you’re supporting your neighbors. And we have a lot of really great people.”

Reporting in downtown Toledo, Derek Witt, 13abc Action News.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.