Northview’s Sean Craig dominating the court

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wildcats Are 3-0 to start the season, some of the credit goes to senior forward Sean Craig. In the season opener at Woodward, Craig surpassed Aerin West to become the program’s all-time scoring leader, averaging over 68 percent from the floor through three games, netting 30 points in each.

“He’s relentless, can do a lot of things for us, dominates the game in a lot of different ways. Not only as a scorer, but as a facilitator. To me his biggest attribute as a player is on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Jeremy McDonald.

When Craig isn’t scoring, he is getting his teammates involved.

“It all comes to chemistry with my teammates. They know where my sports are, I know where their spots are. It happens to work out that way, but we are 3-0 right now and that’s all that matters,” said Craig.

The Wildcats look to remain perfect on the season as they take on Bowling Green tomorrow night.

