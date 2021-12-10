Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building

TPD investigating incident involving a vehicle that crashed into a building on Lagrange near E....
TPD investigating incident involving a vehicle that crashed into a building on Lagrange near E. Central Ave. on Dec. 9, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at Lagrange and E. Central Ave. that left one person dead Thursday night.

The unidentified black male was driving a vehicle that ended up crashing into a building after the man was shot.

TPD officials do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle.

Traffic has been blocked off in all directions at the intersection.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Bowsher lockdown lifted, no gun found
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Jayliana Burrus, 12, is missing from the 900 block W. Woodruff Ave.
Toledo Police searching for missing girl
Police are reviewing the video.
Toledo Police are reviewing video that may help solve a murder on Lagrange street

Latest News

12/9/21: Bright Side
12/9/21: Bright Side
The project should be finished in 2024
Gordie Howe International Bridge
How to shop local online
Gordie Howe International Bridge will help drive new business to NW Ohio