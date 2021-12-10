One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at Lagrange and E. Central Ave. that left one person dead Thursday night.
The unidentified black male was driving a vehicle that ended up crashing into a building after the man was shot.
TPD officials do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle.
Traffic has been blocked off in all directions at the intersection.
