One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at Lagrange and E. Central Ave. that left one person dead Thursday night.

The unidentified black male was driving a vehicle that ended up crashing into a building after the man was shot.

TPD officials do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle.

Traffic has been blocked off in all directions at the intersection.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.