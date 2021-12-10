Traffic
Police pursuit ends with stolen car hitting building in East Toledo

A car crashed into a building in East Toledo after a police pursuit on Friday, Dec. 10.
A car crashed into a building in East Toledo after a police pursuit on Friday, Dec. 10.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car that was stolen in Perrysburg crashed into a building during a police pursuit early Friday morning in East Toledo.

Toledo Police units spotted the stolen vehicle in the Delaware-Franklin-Cherry streets area. The pursuit continued down Cherry and across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge before ending just over the bridge in East Toledo.

Four juveniles were detained in the incident. They suffered minor injuries, according to Toledo Police.

