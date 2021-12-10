Sobecki announces run for Lucas County Commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A member of Ohio state government announced Friday that she’s running for a seat on the Lucas County Commissioners.

Lisa Sobecki is running in the 2022 election. She has served as the State Representative for House District 45 since January 2019. She intends to serve out the rest of her term.

“I’m running for County Commissioner because it’s time for a change. As Commissioner, I’ll strive to ensure that county responsibilities to taxpayers are completed on time, on task, and on mission,” Sobecki said. “I’ll fight for residents of Lucas County every day and I look forward to the opportunity to speak with voters directly and earn their support.”

Lisa has been a Ranking Member on the House Ways and Means Committee as a State Representative.

“Lisa has proven that she takes her responsibilities to us as her constituents very seriously. She doesn’t just listen to our concerns; she takes action to address them. As a County Commissioner, Lisa will be dedicated to doing what’s right for Lucas County and for us,” Toledo resident Ann Foeller said in a press release issued by Sobecki’s campaign.

Sobecki also announced her first endorsements, from Toledo Federation of Teachers, Northwest Ohio Building Trades, and Greater Northwest Ohio AFL-CIO.

