TFRD Chief Byrd reflects on career upon retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd has been a fixture of the department since 1988.

He’s ascended the ranks to the highest level, with more than 30 years of service to the community. He was promoted four different times throughout his tenure. He ascended to Lieutenant in 1992 before becoming Captain in 1997. Then he was named Battalion Chief in 2000 before ultimately being named Chief in August 2018.

Chief Byrd will officially hang up his hat on December 10 after exceeding what he calls his own childhood dream.

“I wanted to be a firefighter since I was about five years old,” he recalls. “I never would’ve seen being the chief as something that would actually happen, but I’m humbled that it actually happened.”

Chief Byrd stepped into his final role at a time when the department was facing many issues. However, it wouldn’t be until the year 2020 when he faced what was probably his biggest obstacle: the pandemic.

“We had to shut down stations. We had to shut down rigs because we didn’t have staffing for numerous reasons,” he said. “The pandemic wreaked havoc on everyone.

“We were able to navigate that. We never missed an incident. That amazes me. Every time people called 911, we responded despite all of that.”

The department circumvented some of their pandemic issues. Some could say this was due to the leadership at the top.

“I don’t think I’ve ever asked anyone to do something I haven’t done or haven’t been willing to do myself,” Byrd said. “If you want to call that leading by example, especially when it comes to service outside of the department, then I’d like to think that’s something of a takeaway from me being here as the chief.”

His retirement from TFRD will allow him to transition into a new role with the city. Starting in February, he will be one of the city’s two Public Safety Directors. Among other things, his job will be to oversee how the city can become a safer place while establishing and reinforcing ties within the community.

“The community sees uniforms a certain way, and there’s a trust factor we have to work on. And I think Angel (Tucker) and I ... are from a community that has a lot of challenges,” he said.

A long career full of well-deserved awards has now come to an end. Chief Byrd will have approximately two months off before beginning his new gig. You may catch him poking his head in the Fire Administration building, but more than likely he’ll be spending some much-needed time with his family.

