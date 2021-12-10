Traffic
Thieves swipe 30 propane tanks from East Toledo business

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A store on East Broadway is reporting the theft of 30 propane tanks some time in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The E-Z Mart in the 1200 block of E. Broadway reported the theft, which allegedly occurred between the hours of 12 a.m.-6 a.m. on Thursday.

The amount of the theft is estimated to be approximately $1,600.

