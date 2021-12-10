Traffic
TPD investigating after shots fired at store clerk during robbery

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating after a store clerk told police that a group of juvenile suspects who he confronted about robbing his store fire shots at him while they fled the scene.

Police were called to the store in the 3400 block of Elm St. around 4 p.m. Thursday on a Shot Spotter alert. According to the clerk, a 43-year-old man, he saw three juveniles stealing items from inside the store. When he confronted them, they threatened to shoot him.

While fleeing the scene, one of the juveniles discharged a firearm toward the store, striking an unoccupied vehicle and the store.

No victims were harmed, according to TPD.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

