Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPS: Students say metal detectors would make them feel less safe

By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some local parents are fed up with the gun threats happening in Toledo Public Schools and they’re calling for the district to install metal detectors.

However, TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said the students have said that would make them feel “less safe.” Instead, he says the district works to provide pro-active measures, using campus officers, K-9 searches, and even mobile metal detectors that go from school to school each week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating incident involving a vehicle that crashed into a building on Lagrange near E....
One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building
Gordie Howe International Bridge will help drive new business to Northwest Ohio
Jayliana Burrus, 12, is missing from the 900 block W. Woodruff Ave.
Toledo Police searching for missing girl
Courtroom
Toledo drug trafficking enforcer sentenced to 19 years in prison
rental assistance
Lucas Co. opens online rental assistance portal

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant says the students feel metal detectors make them feel less...
TPS: No permanent metal detectors
Monkey born at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now home to baby monkey
Lisa Sobecki on Conklin and Company
Sobecki announces run for Lucas County Commissioner
13abc collects toys for the Salvation Army during the Hope for the Holidays toy drive on...
Hope for the Holidays collects nearly 19,000 toys for children in need