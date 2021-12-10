TPS: Students say metal detectors would make them feel less safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some local parents are fed up with the gun threats happening in Toledo Public Schools and they’re calling for the district to install metal detectors.

However, TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant said the students have said that would make them feel “less safe.” Instead, he says the district works to provide pro-active measures, using campus officers, K-9 searches, and even mobile metal detectors that go from school to school each week.

