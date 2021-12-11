Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating incident involving a vehicle that crashed into a building on Lagrange near E....
One dead after being shot while driving, crashes into building
Gordie Howe International Bridge will help drive new business to Northwest Ohio
Jayliana Burrus, 12, is missing from the 900 block W. Woodruff Ave.
Toledo Police searching for missing girl
Courtroom
Toledo drug trafficking enforcer sentenced to 19 years in prison
rental assistance
Lucas Co. opens online rental assistance portal

Latest News

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday - December 10th
FILE - Oliver Daemen, from left, Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FAA: No more commercial astronaut wings, too many launching
Bryan Market
Hitting the Town at the Bryan Christkindl Market
Christopher Wyant was arrested on 2 counts of rape of a minor, his adopted daughter. Alexis...
Woman speaks out after rapist put behind bars
Christopher Wyant raped his adoptive daughter several times between 2008 and 2012.
Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction