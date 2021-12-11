Traffic
Dec. 11, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

A High Wind Watch is in effect for much of the area for gusts up to 60 MPH through this evening.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TODAY: Temperatures are falling from a morning high of 63 to the 30s by the early afternoon, with wind chills in the 20s. A flurry or sprinkle is possible. Windy, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible. TONIGHT: Winds die down and skies clear out. Low 31. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High 45. Still breezy.

