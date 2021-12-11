High winds lead to power outages across the area

Traffic
High winds cause power outages across the area.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The same storm system that brought deadly tornadoes to parts of the country Friday night, is now brining damaging winds to northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

According to Toledo Edison Outage map, more than 7,300 customers are without power in Toledo as of 11am Saturday. In Wood County, 2,600 customers are reportedly without power.

Our meteorologists expect winds up to 60mph to last through Saturday evening, so more power outages are likely throughout the day.

To check power outages and estimated time of restoration, visit Toledo Edison Outage Map.

Stay with 13abc for the latest updates.

