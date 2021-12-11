Hitting the Town at the Bryan Christkindl Market

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Bryan usually hosts a Christmas extravaganza and this year the community has taken the celebration to a new level by adding a European-style holiday market in addition to all the great shopping.

“If you enjoy Hallmark movies and want to experience that in real life. come to Bryan!” President/CEO of the Bryan Area Foundation Amy Miller said. “That is essentially what we have happening.”

Holiday markets, or Christkindls, as they’re called, have been a part of European towns and villages for centuries.

“We’ve been planning for about 10 months,” said Russ Davies, chairman of Bryan Christkindl Market. “One morning I blurted out ‘let’s do a German Christmas market, not thinking about what that means.”

What it meant was a lot of work, but it’s been a labor of love for many, and the workload has been made easier thanks to those people.

There are 12 different market stalls filled with all kinds of treasures - high-end nutcrackers, English crackers full of gifts, baked goods, garden gnomes and jewelry.

Other attractions include visits with Santa, a light display, ice carvers, carolers, music, games and night-time stories.

The market is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m.-9p.m

They hope to make it a permanent part of the Christmas celebration in Bryan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.