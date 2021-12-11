Holiday gift ideas for lovers of the outdoors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some people are picky, which can make buying gifts difficult during the holiday season. But, if you have any outdoor lovers on your list, then we have a few ideas for you!

Outdoor equipment can be expensive, but don’t forget the importance of basic supplies. Some good stocking stuffers include carabiners, sunscreen, waterproof bags, bandanas, headlamps, and even a deck of cards. A deck of cards may not be the most obvious gift for the outdoors, but it’s a good way to pass the time inside a tent on a rainy day.

Morgan Sopko, an Outdoor Skills Interpreter with Metroparks Toledo gave us a few more ideas: “We have our trekking poles which are just really good for extra support. I use them when I go backpacking just to make sure I have more footing. Binoculars so you can do some bird watching, and you always need your handy dandy handbook, so you know what you’re looking at.”

If you’re looking to combine practicality with fashion, look no further than the tried-and-true fanny pack.

“You can put your trail snacks in there, your cell phone. A number of different items and you can have it on you,” explained Sopko. “For car keys it’s really nice so you’re not jingle jangling around as you’re walking the trails.”

Looking for a big gift or a gift for the whole family? Consider something to enjoy out on the water when the weather warms up next spring, like a kayak.

“Anytime you’re purchasing a kayak you also need to make sure you have your life jacket as well, so you stay nice and safe,” said Sopko.

While the Metroparks themselves don’t sell very many items, you can find these outdoor gifts at your closest sporting goods store.

