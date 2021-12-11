Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio health officials on Saturday announced they have detected the first two cases of the Omicron variant in the state.

The cases were detected in two men in Central Ohio, the Department of Health said in a news release.

“We have known that it would only be a matter of time until a case of Omicron was detected in Ohio. The CDC believes that this variant has likely been circulating in the U.S. since November,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “This variant’s arrival and the continued impact of the Delta variant underscore the importance of our best prevention tool, which is choosing to be vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines, coupled with prevention measures, provide the greatest protection from severe illness resulting in hospitalization or death. If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are eligible for a booster dose, now is the time to go and get your shot.”

Both tested positive on a PCR test on Tuesday, health officials said. They added that both people were fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot. The two have minor symptoms, the Department of Health said.

Much is still unknown about the Omicron variant. Vanderhoff said early reports from South Africa suggest that it could be more contagious than previous strains of the virus, but research so far has also indicated that current vaccines offer protection against Omicron.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, how you and public health officials react should not be determined by the variant you have,” Vanderhoff said. “Regardless of which variant may be spreading, isolation and quarantine remain key in preventing further spread of the virus. If you are sick with symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately get tested. Even if you are vaccinated, it is important to follow prevention measures to protect yourself and others and to minimize the spread of the virus.”

The Ohio State University Laboratory is sequencing all positive PCR tests, health officials said, and have sequenced about 1,000 positive tests in the past three weeks. The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain of the virus in the state. These two Omicron variant cases represent about 0.2% of all tests sequenced recently. The rest were Delta.

Hospitalizations due to the Delta surge are still high, Vanderhoff said, with 4,422 patients in hospitals across the state with COVID-19 as of Friday.

“The hospitalizations in this Delta surge are largely being driven by unvaccinated Ohioans,” Vanderhoff said. “Severe illness with COVID-19 is largely preventable thanks to vaccines.”

