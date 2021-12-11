Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Alexis Wyant, 21, was 3-years-old, she and her sister were adopted by Christopher Wyant, 53, and his ex-wife. She described her first few years in the household as a nice upbringing.

Alexis tells 13abc while on a family vacation to the Dominican Republic when she was 6 years old, Christopher Wyant removed her bikini top and wouldn’t give it back. She says that was the first time she began to feel uneasy. “The verbal abuse started when I was 6, my sister was like 4. But the sexual abuse started I was like 8 years old.”

It wasn’t until 2008 that Christopher Wyant first raped Alexis while she was 8-years-old.

“I lost my personality, part of my personality of who I was born to be. It still affects me to this day. I am depressed. I’m not happy like who I used to be when I was little,” says Alexis Wyant.

Alexis says Christopher would purchase toys and provocative clothing for her to wear for him, hiding them in various locations around the family home. The sexual abuse went on for years until Alexis was 12-years-old. She says she was learning about consent in school and realized what was happening to her was not okay.

She says the school teachers reached out to authorities to report abuse occurring in the household multiple times. On one occasion Alexis was forced to sit in a room with authorities, her sister, and her abuser and say whether or not the abuse was true. She said she was scared to admit the truth at the time.

“I was afraid of what would happen to me and my sister. I did not want to be placed back into foster care at that age, because I know it’s a struggle after a certain age to go to a different family,” says Alexis Wyant.

“Wood county CPS failed us, tremendously failed us. Because they didn’t take the right actions to save us, to make sure we were ok,” says Alexis. “It was just hard to be a normal teenager. It affected my grades in school like I had horrible grades in school. I had suicidal attempts.”

After years of trying to cope with the trauma, moving around to different friend homes, Alexis found her way to The Cocoon, a women’s shelter. It was the staff at The Cocoon that encouraged Alexis to pursue legal actions that resulted in Christopher Wyant being charged with 7 counts. On October 1st he was sentenced to 18 to 23 years in prison on 2 counts of rape, with the other 5 being dismissed.

“We don’t see very many wins in our line of work,” says Arielle Patty, the shelter manager at The Cocoon. “The fact that she actually got justice in the justice system we all were overjoyed like it was a win for all of us.”

Now Alexis is expecting her first child and wants to ensure that nothing like what happened to her happens to her son.

As a result of pressing charges against Christopher Wyant, Alexis says members of her adoptive family turned their backs on her. “I just want them to realize that I’m doing this for not only myself but for them and other people like myself that were in adoption homes or foster care,” she says.

Alexis wants other victims who’ve gone through similar situations to act differently than she did and speak out, so healing can begin. “I am not completely broken from this, I broke from it. You need to speak out and you need to do it sooner than I did because keeping it in, destroys you.”

Editor’s Note: 13abc does not release the names of sexual assault victims unless they agree, as in this case.

