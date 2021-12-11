Traffic
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening

Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo Saturday.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are working to restore power to thousands of people in northwest Ohio after strong winds caused damage throughout the region.

A Toledo Edison spokesperson said Saturday afternoon that power has been restored to more than 28,500 customers who lost power earlier in the day. Around 8,200 customers are still in the dark, primarily in the hardest-hit areas of Toledo and Perrysburg. Crews expect more outages as the storm system moves out of the area.

“We experienced significant damage beyond our control from this storm, which resulted in dozens of broken poles and downed spans of power lines,” said Lauren Siburkis, a Toledo Edison spokeswoman. “Our main priority is clearing hazards – such as downed power lines, downed trees and equipment blocking the roads – and assessing the damage so our line crews can access the site of an outage and begin to safely make the repairs.”

Siburkis said high winds can slow down the restoration process; crews can’t work in bucket trucks when wind speed is in excess of 40 mph.

She said many customers may be without power until Sunday evening due to “the extensive tree damage in some areas.” Estimated times of restoration will be posted on Toledo Edison’s outage map as they become available.

“Our crews will continue working around the clock until every last customer is restored to service,” Siburkis said.

Toledo Edison customers are asked to report outages by calling 1-888-544-4877. Reported outages can help crews find the source of the damage and help them fix the issue sooner, Siburkis said. Call 911 to report any downed power lines and stay far away from them if you see them, especially if they are tangled in trees and other debris.

