12/11: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Breezy but otherwise quiet the next few days, then rain returns midweek.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - REST OF TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows near 30. Wind chills in the low 20s. SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Gusts up to 30 mph possible. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and breezy with lows in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and breezy again on Monday with highs around 50. Partly sunny Tuesday with calmer winds and highs in the low 50s. Warming up Wednesday into the low 60s, but cloudy with a few showers possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday with rain & thunderstorms likely and highs in the low 60s early on before falling later in the day. Cooler and partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with rain possible and highs around 40.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

