Confirmed Tornado in Hardin County early Saturday AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been confirmed by the National Weather Service that an EF1 tornado touched down just 3 miles south of Ada, OH in Hardin County at 3:06am on Saturday, December 11th.

The tornado was only on the ground for 4 minutes before lifting, but it did pack winds up to 110 mph while moving northeastward for 1.6 miles. The width of the damage path was about 260 yards, and while on the ground the tornado damaged several buildings, flipped a tractor trailer on its side, and brought down trees.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. To read the full report, click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/iln/20211211_Ada

