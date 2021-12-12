Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Confirmed Tornado in Hardin County early Saturday AM

Confirmed Tornado in Hardin County early Saturday AM
Confirmed Tornado in Hardin County early Saturday AM(Derek Witt)
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been confirmed by the National Weather Service that an EF1 tornado touched down just 3 miles south of Ada, OH in Hardin County at 3:06am on Saturday, December 11th.

The tornado was only on the ground for 4 minutes before lifting, but it did pack winds up to 110 mph while moving northeastward for 1.6 miles. The width of the damage path was about 260 yards, and while on the ground the tornado damaged several buildings, flipped a tractor trailer on its side, and brought down trees.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. To read the full report, click on this link: https://www.weather.gov/iln/20211211_Ada

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds cause power outages across the area.
High winds lead to power outages across the area
Ohio health officials on Saturday confirmed they have detected the first two cases of the...
Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening
Christopher Wyant raped his adoptive daughter several times between 2008 and 2012.
Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

High winds felled trees and utility poles across the region on Saturday.
Storm damage from high winds
Storm damage from high winds
Storm damage from high winds
A tree toppled on the campus of Lourdes University Saturday.
Storms, winds cause damage across northwest Ohio
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening