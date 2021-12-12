Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández dies at 81

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/CNN) – Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement on the singer’s social media sites.

Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the statement posted to his Facebook and Instagram pages said.

His son, Vicente Fernández Jr., had recently said his father was in “critical condition.”

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer was admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández had said that his father was “delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The singer had been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer, and had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

High winds cause power outages across the area.
High winds lead to power outages across the area
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening
Ohio health officials on Saturday confirmed they have detected the first two cases of the...
Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant
Christopher Wyant raped his adoptive daughter several times between 2008 and 2012.
Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for ‘new adventure’
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
One person is dead after a crash in Marion Twp.
One dead in motorcycle crash in Marion Township
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an...
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80