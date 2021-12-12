One dead in motorcycle crash in Marion Township

Marion Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Marion Township, Marion County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded about 1:38am to a crash on US Route 23 near mile post 11.

The crash involved a 2013 Victory Cross Country driven by Aaron Schilling, 32, from Marion, Ohio. Schilling was traveling northbound on US Route 23 in the right lane and lost control. The motorcycle overturned onto its side and traveled into the median, according to a media release from OSHP.

Schilling was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Investigator. OSHP said Schilling was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Merion Township Fire and EMS, Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.