Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One dead in motorcycle crash in Marion Township

Troopers responded to a crash on US Route 23 near mile post 11 about 1:38am.
One person is dead after a crash in Marion Twp.
One person is dead after a crash in Marion Twp.(AP Images)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Marion Township, Marion County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded about 1:38am to a crash on US Route 23 near mile post 11.

The crash involved a 2013 Victory Cross Country driven by Aaron Schilling, 32, from Marion, Ohio. Schilling was traveling northbound on US Route 23 in the right lane and lost control. The motorcycle overturned onto its side and traveled into the median, according to a media release from OSHP.

Schilling was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County Coroner’s Investigator. OSHP said Schilling was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Merion Township Fire and EMS, Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds cause power outages across the area.
High winds lead to power outages across the area
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening
Ohio health officials on Saturday confirmed they have detected the first two cases of the...
Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant
Christopher Wyant raped his adoptive daughter several times between 2008 and 2012.
Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.
One person shot overnight in Toledo
No one was hurt while an EF1 tornado was on the ground in Hardin County.
Confirmed Tornado in Hardin County early Saturday AM
High winds felled trees and utility poles across the region on Saturday.
Storm damage from high winds
Storm damage from high winds
Storm damage from high winds