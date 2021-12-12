Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person shot overnight in Toledo

One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.
One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that left one person shot Saturday night.

Officers responded about 11:42pm to Arlington and Byrne and found one person suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Detectives on scene searched the area for signs on evidence.

At this point, investigators are not releasing many details about what sparked the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

No word on if any suspects are in custody.

Stay with 13abc on air and online for the latest updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds cause power outages across the area.
High winds lead to power outages across the area
Ohio health officials on Saturday confirmed they have detected the first two cases of the...
Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening
Christopher Wyant raped his adoptive daughter several times between 2008 and 2012.
Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

No one was hurt while an EF1 tornado was on the ground in Hardin County.
Confirmed Tornado in Hardin County early Saturday AM
High winds felled trees and utility poles across the region on Saturday.
Storm damage from high winds
Storm damage from high winds
Storm damage from high winds
A tree toppled on the campus of Lourdes University Saturday.
Storms, winds cause damage across northwest Ohio