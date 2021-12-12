One person shot overnight in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that left one person shot Saturday night.

Officers responded about 11:42pm to Arlington and Byrne and found one person suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Detectives on scene searched the area for signs on evidence.

At this point, investigators are not releasing many details about what sparked the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

No word on if any suspects are in custody.

