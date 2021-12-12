Traffic
Storm damage from high winds

By Kayla Molander
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - High winds brought down trees and power lines across Northwest Ohio on Saturday.

Toledo resident Matt Yeager decided not to wait for the road crews after a tree blocked the front door to his neighbor’s home.

“There was a neighbor over here a couple doors down got boxed in and I had a chainsaw and they didn’t, so I just came over to cut them free so they could get out their front door,” says Yeager.

The tree narrowly missed the home. Yeager cleared the front door quickly, but the driveway stayed inaccessible late Saturday night.

“I don’t know what to do. I’m helpless I would say, but hopefully it can be cleaned up soon before Monday’s here,” says Sophia Wong, who lives at the home.

A spokesperson for the Toledo Edison says that the worst damage was localized in Toledo and Perrysburg, but the wreckage stretched much further. Out in Sandusky, the roof of Mikey’s Yogurt was torn off, causing six-figure damage.

“I heard a big gust of wind, like a 30 second wind. And then after wind it was like a huge down pour sounded like a car wash, This isn’t really a normal thing,” says Miranda Braden, who works across the street.

The worst of the storm has passed by Saturday evening, but the cleanup will continue overnight and into Sunday as some locals count their blessings.

“Praise the lord that nobody’s hurt or injured. It’s the windiest I’ve ever experienced living here for three years,” says Wong.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

