Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

12/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Dry to start the week, then rain and thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mainly clear and breezy with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and still breezy with highs in the low 50s. Gusts up to 30 mph possible. MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds as winds diminish, lows near 30. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the low 50s. A few showers around from later Tuesday night into Wednesday. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Heavier rain and thunderstorms return Thursday, along with gusty winds. Highs early Thursday in the low to mid-60s, then falling through the day. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-40s. A bit of rain or snow possible Friday night into Saturday with breezy conditions and highs around 40. Looking dry for Sunday but cooler with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds cause power outages across the area.
High winds lead to power outages across the area
Part of a tree fell on a house and hit vehicles parked outside a home on Birdie Drive in Toledo...
Toledo Edison: Some power might be out until Sunday evening
Ohio health officials on Saturday confirmed they have detected the first two cases of the...
Ohio reports first cases of Omicron variant
One shot in Toledo on Arlington and Byrne.
One person shot overnight in Toledo
Christopher Wyant raped his adoptive daughter several times between 2008 and 2012.
Rape victim speaks out against adoptive father following his conviction

Latest News

12/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
12/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Dec. 12, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 12, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 12, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Dec. 12, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
12/11: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
12/11: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast