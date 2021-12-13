12/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Mainly clear and breezy with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and still breezy with highs in the low 50s. Gusts up to 30 mph possible. MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds as winds diminish, lows near 30. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs in the low 50s. A few showers around from later Tuesday night into Wednesday. Otherwise, cloudy and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Heavier rain and thunderstorms return Thursday, along with gusty winds. Highs early Thursday in the low to mid-60s, then falling through the day. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-40s. A bit of rain or snow possible Friday night into Saturday with breezy conditions and highs around 40. Looking dry for Sunday but cooler with highs in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.